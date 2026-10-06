This fall, Centre County PAWS is inviting our community to gather, celebrate, and make memories at our first PAWStober Fest!

Inspired by the community spirit and incredible response to PAWS Fest, PAWStober Fest will bring together animal lovers, families, friends, local businesses, and their four-legged companions for an afternoon filled with everything we love about fall and everything that makes PAWS special.

Guests will enjoy local food trucks, beverage bars, high-quality local vendors, live music, exciting raffles, and plenty of canine cuteness, all in the welcoming setting of Centre County PAWS.

