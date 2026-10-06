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PAWStober Fest

PAWStober Fest

This fall, Centre County PAWS is inviting our community to gather, celebrate, and make memories at our first PAWStober Fest!
Inspired by the community spirit and incredible response to PAWS Fest, PAWStober Fest will bring together animal lovers, families, friends, local businesses, and their four-legged companions for an afternoon filled with everything we love about fall and everything that makes PAWS special.
Guests will enjoy local food trucks, beverage bars, high-quality local vendors, live music, exciting raffles, and plenty of canine cuteness, all in the welcoming setting of Centre County PAWS.

Centre County PAWS
10.00
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County PAWS
8143596248
chris@centrecountypaws.org
www.centrecountypaws.org

Artist Group Info

chris@centrecountypaws.org
Centre County PAWS
Centre County PAWS
1401 Trout Road
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8143596248
chris@centrecountypaws.org
www.centrecountypaws.org