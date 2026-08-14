Paul Lehr: A Hidden Universe

Paul Lehr (1930–1998) was an artist whose visionary science fiction painting helped define the visual language of the genre. From the late 1950s through the 1980s, Lehr produced cover art for hundreds of books, including titles by major authors such as Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, and H. G. Wells. This exhibition brings together Lehr’s science fiction paintings with a body of sculpture that remained largely outside of exhibition and public view during his lifetime. The sculptures were created in isolation in his barn studio in rural Pennsylvania, and shown alongside the paintings, they reveal another dimension of Lehr’s creative practice.

The Gallery at Penn College serves as a cultural resource for Pennsylvania College of Technology and the surrounding communities. It offers opportunities to engage with contemporary art, fostering appreciation, critical thinking, and meaningful experiences through diverse exhibitions and programs. The Gallery is free and open to the public.

