Register to join us for the Palmer Museum Print Club, a program devoted to the study and appreciation of the many printmaking techniques represented in the museum’s permanent collection. Members will examine objects ranging from woodcuts, engravings, etchings, and lithographs to other works on paper, including drawings, watercolors, and photographs. Participants will enjoy curator-led tours of special exhibitions featuring works on paper and will have opportunities to meet visiting print dealers who occasionally bring a selection of their wares to share with the group.

The annual registration fee is $250 or $200 for museum members. Email Becky Harris at rjh5110@psu.edu to register. Space is limited!