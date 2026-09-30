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Paint and Palette: The Mood Tells the Story

Paint and Palette: The Mood Tells the Story

Color tells it's own story. Join us for an hour of painting. Schlow has selected a composition. The fun will be in choosing a color palette that deliberately evokes a mood or sets a tone. Canvas board and materials will be provided. Registration required.

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/5067

Limit 15
Recommended for teens and adults

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events