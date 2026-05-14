Paint and Palette: The Mood Tells the Story
Paint and Palette: The Mood Tells the Story
Color tells it's own story. Join us for an hour of painting. Schlow has selected a composition. The fun will be in choosing a color palette that deliberately evokes a mood or sets a tone. Canvas board and materials will be provided. Registration required.
https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4606
Limit 15
Recommended for teens and adults
Schlow Library, Sun Room
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Library, Sun Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801