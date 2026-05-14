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Paint and Palette: The Mood Tells the Story

Paint and Palette: The Mood Tells the Story

Color tells it's own story. Join us for an hour of painting. Schlow has selected a composition. The fun will be in choosing a color palette that deliberately evokes a mood or sets a tone. Canvas board and materials will be provided. Registration required.
https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4606

Limit 15
Recommended for teens and adults

Schlow Library, Sun Room
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Library, Sun Room
211 S. Allen St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801