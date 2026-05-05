PA CareerLink® Clinton County Spring Career Fair

PA CareerLink® Clinton County to Host Spring Career Fair on Wednesday, June 3

PA CareerLink® Clinton County will host its annual Spring Career Fair on Wednesday, June 3, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Commonwealth University – Lock Haven Rec Center, 550 Railroad Street, Lock Haven. The event is free and open to the public, with plenty of free parking available on-site.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet directly with local and regional employers who are actively hiring across a wide range of industries, explore job openings, and make valuable career connections.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress professionally.

Need help with your resume? Visit the PA CareerLink® Clinton County before the event or utilize The Link, Mobile PA CareerLink® unit, which will be on-site to assist with updating and printing resumes, so you can put your best foot forward.

For more information, contact PA CareerLink® Clinton County at 570-893-4022, TTY: 570-893-2989, or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.

PA CareerLink® is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. This program is funded with federal dollars. For more information, visit: https://advancecentralpa.org/about-us/public-notices/