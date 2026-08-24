Out Loud in Bellefonte
Out Loud in Bellefonte
Gabeba Baderoon will present a reading of her own poetry and prose and discuss the challenges of writing about place, especially from a distance.
The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
Gabeba Baderoon
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com