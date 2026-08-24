© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Out Loud in Bellefonte

Out Loud in Bellefonte

Gabeba Baderoon will present a reading of her own poetry and prose and discuss the challenges of writing about place, especially from a distance.

The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
http://bellefontearts.org

Artist Group Info

Gabeba Baderoon
https://forecast-platform.com/mentor/gabeba-baderoon/
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/