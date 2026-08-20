Opening Reception: "Hands That Build, Roots in Motion" 2nd Annual Latin Art Exhibition

The State College community is invited to the 2nd Annual Latin Art Exhibit titled "Hands The Build, Roots in Motion," an art exhibition honoring the dignity and hard work the Latin community has brought to this country across generations, in the fields, in construction, in healthcare, in education, and throughout the social fabric of everyday life.

The exhibit with be on display at the Borough of State College building lobby from September 14th through October 15th, with this opening reception featuring music from Eric Ian Farmer, inaugurating Hispanic Heritage Month.