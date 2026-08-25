Open Dance Class for Adults
Open Dance Class for Adults
Penn State Altoona will host fall open dance classes from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 20, in the dance studio, room 148 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.
These free classes are open to those 18 and older and will feature movement and engagement through modern dance technique and improvisation. Dancers of all levels, styles, backgrounds and experiences are welcome.
The classes are presented by Allied Motion Dance Company.
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
01:00 PM - 02:15 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Altoona
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
3000 Ivyside ParkAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149495452
kpm5248@psu.edu