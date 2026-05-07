Open Dance Class for Adults

Penn State Altoona will host summer open dance classes from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Sundays, May 31, June 28, July 26 and August 23 in the dance studio, room 148 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

These free classes are open to those 18 and older and will feature movement and engagement through modern dance technique and improvisation. Dancers of all levels, styles, backgrounds and experiences are welcome.

The class is presented by Penn State Altoona’s dance program.