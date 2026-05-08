Online Tools for Contacting Lawmakers

Join Mid-State Literacy Council on June 30th at 10:30 am at the Active Adult Center in the Nittany Mall Suite #990 for a free technology lecture called "Online Tools for Contacting Your Lawmakers". In this lecture we'll learn how online tools can help you stay informed and get your voice heard. We'll review several non-partisan websites that can help you identify your elected officials, find their contact information, understand how they vote on bills, and tell them what you think about important issues. This lecture is free and open to any adult 50 or older. To register, please call 814-238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.

