Online Tools for Contacting Lawmakers
Online Tools for Contacting Lawmakers
Join Mid-State Literacy Council on June 30th at 10:30 am at the Active Adult Center in the Nittany Mall Suite #990 for a free technology lecture called "Online Tools for Contacting Your Lawmakers". In this lecture we'll learn how online tools can help you stay informed and get your voice heard. We'll review several non-partisan websites that can help you identify your elected officials, find their contact information, understand how they vote on bills, and tell them what you think about important issues. This lecture is free and open to any adult 50 or older. To register, please call 814-238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.
Centre Region Active Adult Center, Nittany Mall
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mid-State Literacy Council
814-238-1809
agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
Centre Region Active Adult Center, Nittany Mall
2901 E. College Avenue, Suite #990State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 231-3076
activeadults@crcog.net