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October Atrium Exhibit

October Atrium Exhibit

New Atrium Exhibit at the Gallery Shop in Lemont.
OCT Sept 29 to Oct 31

Ian Stainton
“I will be showing hi-fired porcelain, made on the potters wheel. I produce functional pottery such as bowls, vases, mugs etc. in beautiful safe glazes.”

Cindy Hassler

“I use my love of woodblock printmaking to express how I see the natural world. From drawing the images to cutting the marks which create wonderful textures and the mixing of ink that can make unusual colors, this is what I enjoy in the printing process and what makes it so unique. “

Gallery Shop
10:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Gallery Shop
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com
www.gallery-shop.com
Gallery Shop
824 Pike Street
Lemont , Pennsylvania 16851
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com
www.gallery-shop.com