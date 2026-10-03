October Atrium Exhibit
October Atrium Exhibit
New Atrium Exhibit at the Gallery Shop in Lemont.
OCT Sept 29 to Oct 31
Ian Stainton
“I will be showing hi-fired porcelain, made on the potters wheel. I produce functional pottery such as bowls, vases, mugs etc. in beautiful safe glazes.”
Cindy Hassler
“I use my love of woodblock printmaking to express how I see the natural world. From drawing the images to cutting the marks which create wonderful textures and the mixing of ink that can make unusual colors, this is what I enjoy in the printing process and what makes it so unique. “
Gallery Shop
10:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Gallery Shop
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com
Gallery Shop
824 Pike StreetLemont , Pennsylvania 16851
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com