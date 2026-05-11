Nurturing Future Generations: Stories from the Heart of Grandfatherhood with Ted Page

Join us in virtual conversation with storyteller and popular blogger Ted Page as we chat about his book Good Grandpa: Stories from the Heart of Grandfatherhood. This heartfelt book highlights his journey to bring together the stories and wisdom of grandfathers from all walks of life—all with a mission to nurture the next great generation.

When author Ted Page found out he was going to be a grandpa, he did a web search to learn more about the experience in store for him, but all he could find were references to the movie Bad Grandpa. He couldn’t help but wonder, “Where are the good ones?” Page started a blog, GoodGrandpa.com, and set out to talk with grandfathers across a diverse spectrum. This included an NFL pro athlete, a priest, a rabbi, an imam, newsman Tom Brokaw, comedy legend John Cleese, Chinese and Indians, physicians adapting to disability, an air force general, a Vietnam combat vet, and many more—plus his Aunt Lois and the Dalai Lama, because why not?

Along the way, Page delved into family histories—his own and those of the grandpas he interviewed—to reveal fascinating stories and lessons for living a good life. In every conversation he asked grandpas for their number one most important piece of wisdom—one thing that could help our grandchildren grow to become the greatest generation of all time. Would the collective wisdom Page gathered turn out to be one singular idea, or a constellation of north stars that illuminate a path toward a better future? A unified and unforgettable picture does in fact emerge.

Good Grandpa is inspiring, uplifting, evocative, and filled with genuine emotion. It is a recipe of hope for a divided America, and the book that will be on every grandparent’s reading list.

Register today and find out why Ted Page says “our greatest generation is to come.”

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4613

About the Author:

Ted Page is a storyteller and performer. He is the author of Good Grandpa: Stories from the Heart of Grandfatherhood (Regalo Press) featured on NBC’s The TODAY Show, NPR and in Forbes Magazine. His nonfiction stories have appeared in Boston Magazine and the Boston Globe Magazine, and his comedy screen credits include work with John Cleese and Florence Henderson. His blog for grandfathers—GoodGrandpa.com—has been featured in The New York Times. Ted’s book of true family stories, The Willoughby Chronicles, was published in 2017. He lives in New England and has a bunch of grandchildren.

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