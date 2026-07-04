Noche De Baile: Salsa, Bachata, y Mas

Join us for an evening of salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more with resident instructor Jorge Ballinas. We’ll have beginner-friendly lessons at 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM, with open dancing in between and after. Perfect if it’s your first time or for those who are out dancing every week!

Doors at 7 PM

Lessons: 7:30 PM & 9:00 PM

$10 Cover

All Ages

Full Bar

Manny’s has become one of Central Pennsylvania’s homes for Latin music and dance, bringing together people from across the region for nights like these.

Come join us! 2 days later, July 11 we are hosting Las Guaracheras, the all female sextet from Cali Colombia, who brings hard hitting salsa to Manny’s ! Info on website - buy tickets early we are expecting it to sell out !