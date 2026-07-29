Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting
Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting
The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network will host an open reading night for all levels of writers on Tuesday, August 11 at 6:00 p.m. in Schlow Library's Community Room, 211 S. Allen Street, State College. Doors open at 6:00, and the readings will begin at 6:30. Attendees can bring a short writing sample to share, or come to listen. The event is free and open to the public. The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network is a sharing, supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. For more information, contact nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Nittany Valley Writers Network
nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236