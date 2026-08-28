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Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting

Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting

Poet and author Marjorie Maddox Hafer will speak at the Nittany Valley Writers’ Network meeting on Tuesday, September 8 in the Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the meeting begins at 6:30.

She will present "Poems, Prose & Prompts: A Reading with Ideas for Your Writing.” The reading will include prompts to get the group thinking and writing. Maddox Hafer is the host of Poetry Moment for WPSU-FM and a professor emerita of English and Creative Writing at Commonwealth University. She is the author of 17 collections of poetry, 5 children’s books, 2 anthologies, and a biography, “A Man Named Branch: The True Story of Baseball’s Great Experiment.” For more information, visit www.marjoriemaddox.com.

The event is free and open to the public. The Nittany Valley Writers' Network is a supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. For more information, contact nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com.

Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Nittany Valley Writers Network
nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com
https://www.facebook.com/nvwritersnetwork

Artist Group Info

Marjorie Maddox Hafer
www.marjoriemaddox.com
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events