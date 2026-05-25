Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting

The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network will host an open reading night for all levels of writers on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Schlow Library's Community Room, 211 S. Allen Street, State College. Doors open at 6:00, and the readings will begin at 6:30. Attendees are welcome to bring a short writing sample to share, or come to listen. The event is free and open to the public. The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network is a sharing, supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. For more information, contact nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com.