Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting
Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting
The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network will host an open reading night for all levels of writers on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Schlow Library's Community Room, 211 S. Allen Street, State College. Doors open at 6:00, and the readings will begin at 6:30. Attendees are welcome to bring a short writing sample to share, or come to listen. The event is free and open to the public. The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network is a sharing, supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. For more information, contact nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com.
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Nittany Valley Writers Network
nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com
Artist Group Info
KarenDabney42@gmail.com
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236