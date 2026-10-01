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Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting

Nittany Valley Writers' Network Meeting

The Nittany Valley Writers’ Network will meet on Tuesday, October 13 in the Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the meeting begins at 6:30.

Local storytellers and writers Beth McLaughlin and Ned Balzer will discuss "From Page to Stage: Strategies for Transforming a Written Personal Narrative into a Moth-Style Story.” Moth-style stories are short, personal, true stories told without notes or prompts, and State College has its own Moth organization, State of the Story. In this interactive session, they will share how a short written piece can be adapted into an oral story. Participants will be encouraged to bring and assess their own writing for ways to adapt it for the stage.

The event is free and open to the public. The Nittany Valley Writers' Network is a supportive community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. For more information, contact nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com.

Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nittany Valley Writers' Network
nvwn-leadership-committee@googlegroups.com
https://www.facebook.com/nvwritersnetwork
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events