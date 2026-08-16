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Nittany Mineralogical Society August Meeting: Show and Tell

Nittany Mineralogical Society August Meeting: Show and Tell

This Wednesday, August 19, is our first Nittany Mineralogical Society meeting of the new semester. As is customary for the first meeting, it will be show and tell -- members will tell stories and show us their projects, specimens, or equipment. Expect fun and interesting surprises! The meeting will be at Boal Hall (Boalsburg Fire Hall). Social hour starts at 7, announcements at 7:45 and the featured program at 8. It is is open to all; parents/guardians must provide supervision of minors. See https://www.nittanymineral.org for details!

Boal Hall (Boalsburg Fire Hall)
07:15 PM - 09:15 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nittany Mineralogical Society
dziakj1@gmail.com
www.nittanymineral.org
Boal Hall (Boalsburg Fire Hall)
http://boalsburgfire.com