Nittany Mineralogical Society August Meeting: Show and Tell

This Wednesday, August 19, is our first Nittany Mineralogical Society meeting of the new semester. As is customary for the first meeting, it will be show and tell -- members will tell stories and show us their projects, specimens, or equipment. Expect fun and interesting surprises! The meeting will be at Boal Hall (Boalsburg Fire Hall). Social hour starts at 7, announcements at 7:45 and the featured program at 8. It is is open to all; parents/guardians must provide supervision of minors. See https://www.nittanymineral.org for details!