Night of Lights
Night of Lights
Synachrome is a landscape where pure color transforms reality. Experience music-color synesthesia, cutting-edge Penn State color research, and even glimpse entirely new colors.
------- Event Details -------
Dr. J will be delivering live Synachrome showings throughout the evening. The installation features a staircase of concept art leading up to three versions of Synachrome, including older versions not displayed this decade.
The main floor will feature music, dancing, costumes, and refreshments. Come in costume and bring the whole family!
Photosensitivity Warning: this exhibit utilizes strobe effects
3 Dots Downtown
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
3 Dots Downtown
(814) 954-8938
info@3dotsdowntown.com
Artist Group Info
J Mundinger
J@FuseLiveArts.com
3 Dots Downtown
137 East Beaver AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 954-8938
info@3dotsdowntown.com