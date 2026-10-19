Night of Lights

Synachrome is a landscape where pure color transforms reality. Experience music-color synesthesia, cutting-edge Penn State color research, and even glimpse entirely new colors.

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Dr. J will be delivering live Synachrome showings throughout the evening. The installation features a staircase of concept art leading up to three versions of Synachrome, including older versions not displayed this decade.

The main floor will feature music, dancing, costumes, and refreshments. Come in costume and bring the whole family!

Photosensitivity Warning: this exhibit utilizes strobe effects