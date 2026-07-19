New Ground Orchestra Festival

The festival gathers over 50 professional women musicians from around the world to spend a few days focusing on wellness and community as they prepare a concert. The festival will culminate in a performance featuring music by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Stefania de Kenessey, Jake Heggie, and Antonin Dvorak. Featured artists will include pianist Donna Weng Friedman, composer Stefania de Kenessey, mezzo dawn pierce, cellist Rachel Boll, and conductors Pascale Van Os and Rebekah Kathleen O'Brien.