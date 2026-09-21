Neverland Trick-or-Treat Trail at Juniper Village at Brookline!
Neverland Trick-or-Treat Trail at Juniper Village at Brookline!
Follow the second star to the right! All are invited to embark on a magical Halloween adventure at Juniper Village at Brookline with an interactive Neverland Trick-or-Treat Trail.
This special evening transforms an ordinary October night into a voyage across enchanted forests, hidden coves, and pirate-infested waters. Along the way, families can enjoy a photo booth, games, and plenty of treats.
Bring the whole family dressed in costume and don't forget a bag for all the candy!
Date: Thursday, October 22
Time: 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Starting Location: The Inn Lobby at Juniper Village at Brookline
RSVP: Not required
Questions? Contact Caitlin Rokavec at caitlin.rokavec@junipercommunities.com.
Grab your costumes, bring your candy bag and get ready to follow the second star to the right for an evening of Halloween fun!