Never Stop Learning - Adult Literacy Open House

State College Area School District and Schlow Centre Region Library, along with Midstate Literacy Council invite you to join us at Schlow Library for an adult literacy open house!

Learn about the many FREE resources and programs to support you and your family throughout the community. Take a tour of the library.

Information will be provided about FREE services like Wifi, Computer Help, Career Support, ESL Instruction, Library Cards, and More!

Open to new adult readers, English language learners, and their families.

No registration required