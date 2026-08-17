Nature Sketching at The Arboretum

Sketch your art out during this free drop-in class for adults! Explore a variety of art materials and techniques as we connect art and nature. Each class wraps up with an informal “salon,” during which participants share their artwork and what inspired them.

All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to professional. Bring your own art materials and sketchbook, or use the Arboretum’s.

Reminder: During the summer, this group meets at the Overlook Pavilion rather than the Palmer Museum classroom.