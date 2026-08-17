© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nature Sketching at The Arboretum

Nature Sketching at The Arboretum

Sketch your art out during this free drop-in class for adults! Explore a variety of art materials and techniques as we connect art and nature. Each class wraps up with an informal “salon,” during which participants share their artwork and what inspired them.

All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to professional. Bring your own art materials and sketchbook, or use the Arboretum’s.

Reminder: During the summer, this group meets at the Overlook Pavilion rather than the Palmer Museum classroom.

The Arboretum at Penn State
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu