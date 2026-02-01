Nature Narratives Book Club

Come and discuss nature IN nature with Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Beth Clark! Join us at Greenwood Furnace State Park to discuss "A Passion For Nature: The Life Of John Muir" by Donald Worster on Sunday, December 6 at 11am. After the club, stay for festivities at the Greenwood Furnace State Park holiday open house! Learn about your winter backyard bird friends with Beth and make pinecone bird feeders! No registration needed.

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