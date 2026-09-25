The Wilder Museum of Warren County History is proud to announce its annual special event, the National Forge Open House, located at, 51 Erie Avenue, Irvine, PA. The event is free and open to the public on Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Donations are welcome and all proceeds will benefit the museum.

The Wilder Museum was gifted to the Warren County Historical Society in 1996, following Robert Wilder's death. The Historical Society now proudly maintains the building and artifacts. Robert established the museum to house local and company artifacts in memory of his father, Clinton E. Wilder, founder of the National Forge and Tool Company.

Following in the footsteps of the Wilders’ growth, the museum now has over 4,000 artifacts housed in 17 exhibit rooms. The National Forge room remains the largest containing displays such as a WWII-era 37 MM anti-tank gun, a torpedo, and Robert Wilder's 1963 Mercedes Benz.

Fall hours are Friday and Saturday from 1-5 PM, through, Saturday, October 10. For more information, please call 814-723-1795, visit www.warrenhistory.org, or like the Wilder Museum’s FB page.