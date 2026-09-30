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Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book Club

This November, the Mystery Book Club is discussing "Murder At Gull's Nest" by Jess Kidd at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Thursday, November 12 at 6pm! No registration needed.

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall