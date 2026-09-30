Mystery Book Club
Mystery Book Club
This November, the Mystery Book Club is discussing "Murder At Gull's Nest" by Jess Kidd at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Thursday, November 12 at 6pm! No registration needed.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org