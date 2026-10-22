Mystery Book Club
Mystery Book Club
Mystery Book Club will celebrate by chatting about our favorite books of the year and sharing cookies. Join us at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Thursday, December 10 at 6pm! No registration needed.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org