Mystery Book Club
Mystery Book Club
This month, the Centre Hall Mystery Book Club will discuss the classic hardboiled detective novel The Big Sleep by Raymond Chandler! Join the discussion at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on July 9th, 6pm.
We're always welcoming new members, so if you enjoy mystery come join us!
No registration required. Call 814-364-2580 with any questions.
Centre Hall Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl StCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580