Music in the Stacks: Gladius

In this edition of Music in the Stacks, enjoy the flamenco-fusion of Gladius. Think Carlos Santana meets Eddie Van Halen in a Mexican Standoff.

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, pupiled by Andrés Segovia's protege, and driven to obsession by Eddie Van Halen—Gladius is an award-winning composer and "accomplished classical/flamenco style guitarist" who soulfully “shreds on the electric" (Phil Keaggy), sharing the bill with Grammy winners and mesmerizing audiences nationwide with his electrifying live act since 2016.

With roots tracing back to South America (notably through the iconic Anne Marie Heinrich, who photographed 1st Lady Eva Perón, among others), Gladius began his musical journey at age 10 with an antique Argentine guitar.

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