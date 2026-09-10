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Music at the Advent presents The Little German Band

Music at the Advent presents The Little German Band

The Advent Historical Society announces an upcoming live concert event at the Advent Church, 1303 Moose Run Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823, on Sunday, October 4. The upcoming performance will feature The Little German Band from State College. Doors will open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2:00 p.m. The one-hour concert will be followed by an apple cider and doughnut reception.

This event is free, open to the public, and is suitable for all ages. Donations are accepted towards the preservation and upkeep of the historic site.

The Advent Church
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Advent Historical Society
AdventHistoricalSociety@gmail.com
http://www.adventhistoricalsociety.org

Artist Group Info

The Little German Band
thelittlegermanband@gmail.com
The Advent Church
1303 Moose Run Rd
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
AdventHistoricalSociety@gmail.com