Music at the Advent presents The Little German Band
Music at the Advent presents The Little German Band
The Advent Historical Society announces an upcoming live concert event at the Advent Church, 1303 Moose Run Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823, on Sunday, October 4. The upcoming performance will feature The Little German Band from State College. Doors will open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2:00 p.m. The one-hour concert will be followed by an apple cider and doughnut reception.
This event is free, open to the public, and is suitable for all ages. Donations are accepted towards the preservation and upkeep of the historic site.
The Advent Church
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Advent Historical Society
AdventHistoricalSociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Little German Band
thelittlegermanband@gmail.com
The Advent Church
1303 Moose Run RdBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
AdventHistoricalSociety@gmail.com