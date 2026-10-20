Murder Mystery Dinner - Birthday Bash Gone Wrong

Warren County Historical Society invites you to solve this years original murder mystery “Birthday Bash Gone Wrong.”

This years Murder Mystery Dinner will be held at the Conewango Club, 201 Market Street, Warren, PA on Saturday, November 7th, 2026.

Cash bar opens at 5:30 PM with dinner at 6 PM.

Dust off your dancing shoes and find your competitive spirit as we will be engaging in games and dancing, during Starof Theshow’s birthday bash.

There will be a take-a-chance auction, 50/50 and prizes for murder mystery winners!

Tickets are $45, which includes dinner and the show. Purchase your tickets on site at the Historical Society,

210 Fourth Ave., Warren, PA

or online at www.warrenhistory.org “Events” page.

For more information, please call (814) 723-1795,

visit www.warrenhistory.org or check the Warren County Historical Society Facebook page.