Penn State Altoona will offer a five-week Moving Worlds dance class series for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Taught by Lauren Linder, the classes include a dynamic warm-up that safely prepares dancers to move, center exercises drawn from modern dance techniques and lively across-the-floor dancing. Core foundations include open artistic expression, expansive movement and autonomous and collective co-creation. Dancers using mobility devices, including walkers, wheelchairs and canes, are welcome.

Classes will run Mondays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Classes are free for those with intellectual disabilities. Space is limited. Registration is available online at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes.