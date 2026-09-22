Morton Feldman's 100th Birthday

Penn State's experimental music ensemble Other Arts joins forces with local group Open Music and PSU SoM faculty to celebrate the centenary of American visionary composer Morton Feldman. Feldman was one of a group of mid-century composers called the New York School (along with John Cage, Earle Brown, and Christian Wolff) who had a huge influence on contemporary music both in the United State and across the world. Known for his mesmerizing, soft, and sbtle music, Feldman was also an early pioneer of graphic notation, a close friend and champion of Abstract Expressionist painters, and an avid teacher.

This concert's program will include works by Feldman for solo piano, duo piano, solo cello, two small chamber ensemble and a large chamber ensemble. These pieces will highlight different characteristics of Feldman's music, from his earlier, more pointilistic graphic works, to pieces that foreshadow the rich and monumental mazes of his longer later works. There will also be two pieces written in honor of Feldman after his death in 1987: James Tenney's Form 4, and poet Jackson MacLow's Lucas 1 to 29. The evening will begin with an introductory presentation about Morton Feldman's life and work by SoVA professor Dr. Eduardo Navas.