Modern Dance Class for Adults

Penn State Altoona is offering a six-week series of modern dance classes for adults beginning Oct. 20.

Instructed by KT Huckabee, classes will focus on floor work, coordination, and freedom of movement. No previous experience required, and those with experience will find new ways of moving.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and 27, and Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. in the Dance Studio, room 148 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Dancers should wear athletic or dance attire with bare feet.

There is a $50 registration fee. Register online at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes