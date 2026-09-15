Modern Dance Class for Adults
Modern Dance Class for Adults
Penn State Altoona is offering a six-week series of modern dance classes for adults beginning Oct. 20.
Instructed by KT Huckabee, classes will focus on floor work, coordination, and freedom of movement. No previous experience required, and those with experience will find new ways of moving.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and 27, and Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. in the Dance Studio, room 148 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.
Dancers should wear athletic or dance attire with bare feet.
There is a $50 registration fee. Register online at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
$50
Every week through Nov 24, 2026.
Tuesday: 07:15 PM - 08:15 PM
Tuesday: 07:15 PM - 08:15 PM
Event Supported By
Penn State Altoona
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
3000 Ivyside ParkAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149495452
kpm5248@psu.edu