Mixed Media Sea Art
Mixed Media Sea Art
Create a seaside art piece using paint, sand, and seashells! Join us on Monday, July 20 at 5:30pm at the Bellefonte Library. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0DRHKZyULy6t5FvuvJqU1kIVBwSGsv3QO4RcYTqrEBVvIAA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516