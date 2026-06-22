Mixed Media Sea Art

Create a seaside art piece using paint, sand, and seashells! Join us on Monday, July 20 at 5:30pm at the Bellefonte Library. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0DRHKZyULy6t5FvuvJqU1kIVBwSGsv3QO4RcYTqrEBVvIAA/viewform

