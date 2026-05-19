Minas Brazilian Jazz Quartet performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

For an impressive four decades, Minas has stood as a beacon of excellence in the realms of world music and Brazilian Jazz in the United States, captivating audiences in the Northeast and beyond. Spearheaded by the husband and wife duo of Orlando Haddad and Patricia King, this renowned ensemble has released eight CDs that showcase both original compositions and timeless Brazilian classics. The harmonious interplay between Patricia's enchanting piano and vocals and Orlando's masterful nylon-string guitar and sensual Portuguese vocals, creates an atmosphere that resonates with the depth of their lifelong partnership. Over the years, Minas has cultivated a distinguished reputation as one of the most enduring and sought-after Brazilian music groups in the United States, gracing prestigious stages such as The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Kimmel Center. Their remarkable discography, featuring two vinyl releases and eight CDs, has garnered multiple Grammy indications and is readily accessible on streaming platforms worldwide, allowing their inspiring music to reach hearts everywhere. Drawing from Brazilian traditions of samba, bossa nova, baião, axé, combined with American jazz, blues, and folk, as well as classical music, Minas mixes north and south seamlessly.