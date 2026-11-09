Mid-State Literacy Council's 12th Annual Barnes and Noble Book Fair

MSLC is excited to announce the 12th Annual Barnes & Noble Book Fair in State College the weekend of November 21–22, 2026. This year’s theme, “Reading Is Lit: Unplug, Unwind, and Turn the Page Together,” invites readers of all ages to step away from screens, explore the joy of books, try something creative, and spend meaningful time together. From hands-on crafts and live music to readings by local authors, the weekend offers opportunities for all ages to discover something new while celebrating the power of stories and community.

A percentage of sales supports adult literacy programming at Mid-State Literacy Council! Shoppers can purchase books for themselves, specifically for MSLC students, or for our children’s holiday book drive! To support MSLC, use book fair ID #12984365 at check-out for all Barnes & Noble purchases in-store on 11/21-22 and online on 11/20-27. Thank you for supporting adult literacy in Centre County!

Visit the Book Fair site to learn more: https://mid-stateliteracycouncil.org/events/book-fair-2026/.