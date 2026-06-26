Michele Mekel Poetry Reading and Book Signing
Michele Mekel Poetry Reading and Book Signing
“A lot of my work addresses autopathography, or the personal experiences of illness and treatment, as well as the meaning of wellness," Mekel says. At this event, she will read selected poetry from her book Loverless Beds as well as signing copies.
The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Michele Mekel
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com