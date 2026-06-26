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Michele Mekel Poetry Reading and Book Signing

Michele Mekel Poetry Reading and Book Signing

“A lot of my work addresses autopathography, or the personal experiences of illness and treatment, as well as the meaning of wellness," Mekel says. At this event, she will read selected poetry from her book Loverless Beds as well as signing copies.

The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/

Artist Group Info

Michele Mekel
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/