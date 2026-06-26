Meet-Up for Queer Youth and Young Adults
Meet-Up for Queer Youth and Young Adults
This weekly meet-up is an opportunity for queer youth and young adults in the Bellefonte and Centre County area to hang out, make friends, and discuss their experiences in a safe third space.
The Print Factory Bellefonte
Every week through Dec 31, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com