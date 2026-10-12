Media Literacy Week: Navigating Mis/disinformation in the AI Era with Dr. Cory Barker of the News Literacy Initiative

Generative AI is rapidly transforming an already turbulent online information ecosystem, making it more difficult for us to know what is accurate. Join us for an interactive workshop about navigating AI-powered false information.

Dr. Cory Barker is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Bellisario College of Communications and a member of the Penn State News Literacy Initiative. He co-hosts the News Over Noise podcast, which also airs on WPSU.

This program is one of many planned for Media Literacy Week!

Registration suggested.