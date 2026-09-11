Making Our Voices Heard: Increasing Women's Participation in Public Office

Local women who have served in elected office or helped in elections will share their experiences and offer advice for anyone considering a run or helping elect other women to public office.

Panelists include:

Rose Ragosta Petrunyak, Volunteer Campaign Coordinator (Moderator)

Elizabeth (Betsy) Blizard Whitman, Chair, Centre Region Council of Governments and campaign/application advisor

Amber Concepcion, Centre County Commissioner

Mia Petrunyak, Campaign Manager

