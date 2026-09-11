Making Our Voices Heard: Increasing Women's Participation in Public Office
Making Our Voices Heard: Increasing Women's Participation in Public Office
Local women who have served in elected office or helped in elections will share their experiences and offer advice for anyone considering a run or helping elect other women to public office.
Panelists include:
Rose Ragosta Petrunyak, Volunteer Campaign Coordinator (Moderator)
Elizabeth (Betsy) Blizard Whitman, Chair, Centre Region Council of Governments and campaign/application advisor
Amber Concepcion, Centre County Commissioner
Mia Petrunyak, Campaign Manager
The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
$23-$25
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Community Diversity Group and AAUW State College Branch
communitydiversitygroup@gmail.com
The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
215 Innovation BoulevardState College, Pennsylvania 16803
(814) 865-3378
iee@psu.edu