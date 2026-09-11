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Making Our Voices Heard: Increasing Women's Participation in Public Office

Making Our Voices Heard: Increasing Women's Participation in Public Office

Local women who have served in elected office or helped in elections will share their experiences and offer advice for anyone considering a run or helping elect other women to public office.

Panelists include:
Rose Ragosta Petrunyak, Volunteer Campaign Coordinator (Moderator)
Elizabeth (Betsy) Blizard Whitman, Chair, Centre Region Council of Governments and campaign/application advisor
Amber Concepcion, Centre County Commissioner
Mia Petrunyak, Campaign Manager

The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
$23-$25
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Diversity Group and AAUW State College Branch
communitydiversitygroup@gmail.com
https://communitydiversitygroup.squarespace.com/
The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
215 Innovation Boulevard
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
(814) 865-3378
iee@psu.edu
http://energydays.psu.edu