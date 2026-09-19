Maker Faire Happy Valley • DAY 1

FREE Maker Faire coming to Bellefonte, PA! 🔧

Maker Faire Happy Valley returns October 3–4 for a FREE weekend of invention, creativity, and hands-on making at Axemann Brewery and Titan Hollow.

Explore incredible creations, meet makers from near and far, watch live demonstrations, and get hands-on with robotics, woodworking, electronics, art, upcycling, and more. It’s part science fair, part show-and-tell, part art class—and a whole lot of fun.

Saturday, October 3 • 11 AM–5 PM

Sunday, October 4 • 11 AM–3 PM

Axemann Brewery & Titan Hollow • Bellefonte, PA

FREE admission

Presented by Discovery Space and The Rivet.