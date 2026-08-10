Experience the Palmer Museum of Art beyond its walls through Looking at US, a collaborative public art initiative with the Downtown State College Improvement District. Led by a Palmer Museum educator, participants will travel through downtown State College to explore 19 large-scale reproductions of artworks from the Palmer’s permanent collection installed across 12 downtown locations. Along the way, discover the stories behind the artworks and explore how public art can foster connection and a deeper appreciation of American art.

Free with registration is required: Looking at US Guided Tour – Fill out form.

Start in Downtown State College at Site 1 (200 W Beaver Avenue)