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Living Successfully with Type 1 Diabetes: 70-Plus Years of Beating the Odds

Living Successfully with Type 1 Diabetes: 70-Plus Years of Beating the Odds

Cindy Shaler will read from her new book, Living Successfully with Type 1 Diabetes: 70-Plus Years of Beating the Odds, then take questions and sign books. Refreshments provided; part of proceeds will be donated to the Museum.

Boal Mansion Museum: Ballroom
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Boal Mansion Museum

Artist Group Info

cshaler@comcast.net
Boal Mansion Museum: Ballroom
163 Boal Estate Dr.
Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
8148760129
bcameron2000@gmail.com
http://boalmuseum.com