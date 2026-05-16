Living Successfully with Type 1 Diabetes: 70-Plus Years of Beating the Odds
Living Successfully with Type 1 Diabetes: 70-Plus Years of Beating the Odds
Cindy Shaler will read from her new book, Living Successfully with Type 1 Diabetes: 70-Plus Years of Beating the Odds, then take questions and sign books. Refreshments provided; part of proceeds will be donated to the Museum.
Boal Mansion Museum: Ballroom
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Boal Mansion Museum
Artist Group Info
cshaler@comcast.net
Boal Mansion Museum: Ballroom
163 Boal Estate Dr.Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
8148760129
bcameron2000@gmail.com