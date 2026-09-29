Living Aprismo: The Correspondence Between Luis Alberto Sánchez and Manuel Alejandro Seoane Corrales (1924-1961)

“Explorations: The Penn State Emeritus Academy Lecture Series” is open to the public and features the ongoing intellectual contributions of Penn State’s esteemed emeritus faculty.

Luis Alberto Sánchez, Peruvian author, lawyer, politician, and professor, carried on a voluminous correspondence with fellow Peruvian diplomat, lawyer, and journalist, Manuel Seoane Corrales, through nearly forty years of political and personal endeavors. The letters stand as a testament to the growth and development of these important political activists and to the temporal, cultural, and spatial milieu in which they are written. They present a multilayered portrait of aprismo that is not available in conventional histories of the party. This presentation will review selected letters and highlight themes that surfaced as the volatile political situation swirled around and between them.

Gloria Bodtorf Clark is an Emerita Professor of Humanities and Spanish, Penn State Harrisburg. In her lecture, she will address the question: What does a political movement look like from the inside? Dr. Clark's research into the forty-year correspondence between Luis Alberto Sánchez and Manuel Seoane Corrales, two towering figures in Peruvian law, literature, and politics, opens a window that official histories keep shut. Their letters expose the human dimensions of the APRA party's rise: the ambitions, the doubts, and an abiding devotion to Peru. This is history in their own words.

Location: Penn State Outreach Building, Rooms 121 G&H, 100 Innovation Blvd., University Park, or Online via Zoom

Registration link: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/texszdq