Lez Zeppelin's Fantastic Tribute to the Legendary Led Zeppelin

On Friday, October 9, 2026, 8 pm, a fantastic Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Lez Zeppelin, will perform all of your favorite Led Zeppelin songs at the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA. There is no other band like Lez Zeppelin. Since 2004, this all-girl powerhouse quartet has captured the essence, spirit, power and seductiveness of Led Zeppelin both onstage and in the studio becoming a worldwide phenomenon. The band's explosive performances are more of a "channeling" than a tribute. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the release of The Song Remains the Same, internationally acclaimed Lez Zeppelin -- the all-female quartet known for delivering the most powerful and authentic Led Zeppelin experience and the only band personally endorsed by Jimmy Page, himself, announces a special concert series celebrating the iconic 1976 film and its legendary soundtrack. Join us and experience hits like: “No Quarter,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Since I’ve Been Loving You,” and the transcendent “Stairway to Heaven” & much more! Catch the next best thing to the original Led Zeppelin - catch Lez Zeppelin’s Tribute to Led Zeppelin at the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA, Friday, October 9, 2026!

Join Lez Zeppelin’s Tribute to Led Zeppelin, a LIVE performance, Friday, October 9, 8 pm, at the beautiful, historic Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA! Give a gift of music to yourself, your friends or your family! This show has reserved seating. All seats are $35 each. Purchase your tickets today online at strutherslibrarytheatre.org or in Warren, PA at the Library Theatre Office, 302 W. 3rd Ave., or call the office @ (814) 723-7231, 10 am – 5 pm, Mon. – Fri. Tickets are always available at the door!