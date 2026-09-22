Let's Cook Plant-Based

Plant-based meals offer an opportunity to explore new flavors and recipes that highlight fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plant-based proteins (including beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, and soy products). Learn how to eat a balanced, plant-based diet, including tips to add more plant foods to traditional entrees. During this hands-on cooking class, we invite you to cook with us as we prepare a flavorful plant-based meal. What are you waiting for? Let’s Cook with Extension!

Who is this for?

Anyone who wants to create crave-worthy plant-based meals

Anyone who wants to expand their diet and improve their health by including more plant foods

Anyone who wants to learn about the health benefits of plant-based eating

