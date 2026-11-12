ALL are welcome at our 16th annual Lemont Holiday Market, which will be Friday,

December 4th, 5 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 5th,10 am to 4 pm, in The

Granary, inside, outside, at 133 Mt. Nittany Road, Lemont. The indoor and outdoor Market features an entire holiday experience including local vendors, Santa, bratwursts, treats, marshmallows by a campfire, beverages, good spirits, and children’s activities. The Granary will be brimming with Christmas trimmings and is a must-see on Friday evening as the string lights shine throughout and glow in the darkness of December. This festive winter market backdrop is certain to lure you into the holiday spirit. It’s a great destination to Shop Local and find the perfect, unique gift for everyone.

