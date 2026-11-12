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LEMONT HOLIDAY MARKET

LEMONT HOLIDAY MARKET

ALL are welcome at our 16th annual Lemont Holiday Market, which will be Friday,
December 4th, 5 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 5th,10 am to 4 pm, in The
Granary, inside, outside, at 133 Mt. Nittany Road, Lemont. The indoor and outdoor Market features an entire holiday experience including local vendors, Santa, bratwursts, treats, marshmallows by a campfire, beverages, good spirits, and children’s activities. The Granary will be brimming with Christmas trimmings and is a must-see on Friday evening as the string lights shine throughout and glow in the darkness of December. This festive winter market backdrop is certain to lure you into the holiday spirit. It’s a great destination to Shop Local and find the perfect, unique gift for everyone.

The Granary, Lemont, 133 MT. NITTANY ROAD
Every week through Dec 05, 2026.
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

LEMONT VILLAGE ASSOCIATION, INC.
news@lemontvillage.org
https://www.lemontvillage.org/home

Artist Group Info

SUE SMITH
suesmith1288@gmail.com
www.lemontvillage.org
The Granary, Lemont, 133 MT. NITTANY ROAD
123 Mt Nittany Road
Lemont, Pennsylvania 16851
https://www.lemontvillage.org/home