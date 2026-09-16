Lecture: Lauren Linder, emerging artist-in-residence

Lauren Linder, Penn State Altoona’s emerging artist-in-residence, will speak on Monday, Oct. 26, from noon to 1:20 p.m. in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Originally from Muncie, Indiana, Linder holds an M.F.A. in dance and an M.A. in multilingual education from the University of Iowa. She has choreographed, performed, and taught dance in Seattle, WA, and Iowa City, IA, and her choreographic work has been shown in Chicago, IL, Philadelphia, PA, Seattle, WA, Iowa City, IA, New Hope, PA, Madison, WI, and Kalamazoo, MI. As a performer, she has danced for Stephanie Miracle, Melinda Jean Myers, The Pat Graney Company, Alice Gosti, Veronica Lee-Baik and Petra Zanki among others.

Linder’s work engages syntax, softness, girlhood, play, and gesture through an athletic and theatrical postmodern vocabulary. Her choreography traces the relationship between dance and the archive, and in doing so seeks to undo the dichotomy between ephemerality and stability in dance performance. Her body of work unpacks themes of legacy, presence and absence, and lineage, and uses dance to expand traditional notions of the archive. Her creative research also encompasses dance improvisation, accessibility and inclusivity in dance, and devised dance theatre performance.

Linder believes inquiring into the perceptual limits, residues, and remains of dance elicits new ways of thinking about who we are and who we will become. She views her choreography as taking part in a lineage of remembering, retelling, and renewing anchored by the women in her family who carry and record our histories in oral narratives, scrapbooks, and family trees. Her creative research also encompasses dance improvisation, accessibility and inclusivity in dance, and devised dance theatre performance.

For further information, call the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts at 814-949-5452.